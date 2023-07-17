Finance Minister Kamal hopes Bangladesh will one day become part of G-20

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal says he hopes that Bangladesh will one day become part of the G-20 group, an intergovernmental forum of the finance ministries of the world’s largest economies.

Kamal made the statement on Monday while attending the G-20 conference in India’s Gujarat as the leader of a delegation from Bangladesh, which is attending as a ‘guest country’.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdul Rouf Talukder is also part of the delegation.

“We can hope that Bangladesh will be included as a member of the G-20 group before too long,” Kamal said in a statement upon joining the event.

Though Bangladesh is not part of the G-20, India, the host country for the conference, has also invited nine ‘guest countries’ from parts of the world to attend.