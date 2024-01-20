Metro rail line to be extended to Kamalapur by mid-2025, says Quader

Although the metro rail line from Uttara to Motijheel is fully operational, it will take another year and a half for the network to be expanded to Kamalapur, according to Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.
"The construction of the extended section from Motijheel to Kamalapur is expected to be completed by June next year. We will make a decision regarding the extension of the deadline after further discussion," he said on Saturday.
Work on extending the MRT Line-6 by 1.16 km from Motijheel to Kamalapur is progressing rapidly, according to the minister.
"As of Dec 31, 25 percent of the construction work was complete. We expect this section to be opened in June 2025."
Quader added that a survey is underway for extending the metro rail from Uttara to Tongi.
The Uttara to Agargaon section of the Dhaka metro rail was inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in December, 2022. This was followed by the opening of the Agargaon to Motijheel section in November, 2023.
The entire stretch from Uttara to Motijheel, comprising 16 stations, became operational at the end of 2023. Construction on the Motijheel to Kamalapur section is still in progress.
Outlining his vision for the future of Dhaka's transit system, Quader said, "By 2030, all six lines of the metro rail will be operational. The metro rail marks a significant step in creating a smart Bangladesh.
"The government's Action Plan 2030 aims to establish a comprehensive network of six metro rails under the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited. This state-of-the-art public transportation system is designed to alleviate traffic congestion in Dhaka city and its surrounding areas."