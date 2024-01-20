    বাংলা

    Metro rail line to be extended to Kamalapur by mid-2025, says Quader

    Minister Obaidul Quader says a survey is also underway to expand the network to Tongi

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 Jan 2024, 11:30 AM
    Updated : 20 Jan 2024, 11:30 AM

    Although the metro rail line from Uttara to Motijheel is fully operational, it will take another year and a half for the network to be expanded to Kamalapur, according to Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.

    "The construction of the extended section from Motijheel to Kamalapur is expected to be completed by June next year. We will make a decision regarding the extension of the deadline after further discussion," he said on Saturday.

    Work on extending the MRT Line-6 by 1.16 km from Motijheel to Kamalapur is progressing rapidly, according to the minister.

    "As of Dec 31, 25 percent of the construction work was complete. We expect this section to be opened in June 2025."

    Quader added that a survey is underway for extending the metro rail from Uttara to Tongi.

    The Uttara to Agargaon section of the Dhaka metro rail was inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in December, 2022. This was followed by the opening of the Agargaon to Motijheel section in November, 2023.

    The entire stretch from Uttara to Motijheel, comprising 16 stations, became operational at the end of 2023. Construction on the Motijheel to Kamalapur section is still in progress.

    Outlining his vision for the future of Dhaka's transit system, Quader said, "By 2030, all six lines of the metro rail will be operational. The metro rail marks a significant step in creating a smart Bangladesh.

    "The government's Action Plan 2030 aims to establish a comprehensive network of six metro rails under the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited. This state-of-the-art public transportation system is designed to alleviate traffic congestion in Dhaka city and its surrounding areas."

    RELATED STORIES
    Metro rail extends operating hours on Uttara-Motijheel route
    Metro rail extends operating hours on Uttara-Motijheel route
    Under the new timetable, trains will run from 7:10 am to 8:40 pm from Jan 20
    Commuters rejoice as metro rail's Karwan Bazar, Shahbagh stations open
    Karwan Bazar, Shahbagh metro stations open to commuters
    All 16 stops on the metro rail's Uttara to Motijheel route are now operational
    Shahbagh, Karwan Bazar metro rail stations set to open on Dec 31
    Shahbagh, Karwan Bazar metro stations to open on Dec 31
    All 16 stops along the Uttara-Motijheel line will be operational once the stations open to the public
    Bijoy Sarani, Dhaka University metro rail stations open to commuters
    Bijoy Sarani, DU metro rail stations open to public
    Fifteen of the 17 planned stations on the Dhaka metro rail line are now operational

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024