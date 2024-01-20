Metro rail line to be extended to Kamalapur by mid-2025, says Quader

Although the metro rail line from Uttara to Motijheel is fully operational, it will take another year and a half for the network to be expanded to Kamalapur, according to Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.

"The construction of the extended section from Motijheel to Kamalapur is expected to be completed by June next year. We will make a decision regarding the extension of the deadline after further discussion," he said on Saturday.

Work on extending the MRT Line-6 by 1.16 km from Motijheel to Kamalapur is progressing rapidly, according to the minister.

"As of Dec 31, 25 percent of the construction work was complete. We expect this section to be opened in June 2025."

Quader added that a survey is underway for extending the metro rail from Uttara to Tongi.