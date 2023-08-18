Bangladesh Election Commission starts shopping as it gears up for parliamentary polls

While the two main political camps are locked in frenzied wrangling over the oversight mechanism, the Election Commission is going ahead full throttle on organising the 12th parliamentary polls.

Tenders have been issued to procure 11 types of items needed for the election. Some of these items have been supplied, according to election officials.

The commission has prepared a list of jobs to do before and after announcement of the schedule.

These include getting 80,000 new transparent ballot boxes for nearly 120 million voters, securing materials like indelible ink for voting, making the voter list for each constituency, training the people who will manage the voting process, creating the election guidebook and nomination papers, and finalising the list of polling centres.

This time, the constitutional body has discarded the plan to utilise electronic voting machines or EVMs, and CCTV cameras for voting.

However, the in-progress election management app will offer voters and EC officials all the information about electoral areas, voter numbers, voting centres and candidates.

The constitution stipulates the next election must be held within 90 days before Jan 29, 2024.

This means the 12th national election countdown will begin on Nov 1.

As is tradition, the EC meets the president after sitting with ministries soon after the countdown starts. It then finalises the voting date in its own meeting.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said the election will be scheduled for either the last week of December or the first week of January.