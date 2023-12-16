Hasina joins Victory Day celebrations at Bangabhaban

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has cut a cake at a reception hosted by President Mohammed Shahabuddin at the Bangabhaban to celebrate Victory Day.
Shahabuddin and his wife Rebecca Sultana welcomed Hasina and other guests to the presidential palace on Saturday. Hasina exchanged pleasantries with the couple upon her arrival at 3:30pm.
The celebrations kicked off with the national anthem after the president and his wife got on dais. Hasina was with other guests on the red carpet in front of the dais.
The prime minister then cut the cake with the president and his wife.
Shahabuddin afterwards exchanged pleasantries with other guests, including Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, cabinet members, Supreme Court judges, MPs, foreign ambassadors and high commissioners.
The chiefs of the three forces, top military and civil officers, and distinguished citizens also joined the celebrations.
Renowned artists performed patriotic songs at the programme, which ended with the national anthem.