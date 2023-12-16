Hasina joins Victory Day celebrations at Bangabhaban

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has cut a cake at a reception hosted by President Mohammed Shahabuddin at the Bangabhaban to celebrate Victory Day.

Shahabuddin and his wife Rebecca Sultana welcomed Hasina and other guests to the presidential palace on Saturday. Hasina exchanged pleasantries with the couple upon her arrival at 3:30pm.

The celebrations kicked off with the national anthem after the president and his wife got on dais. Hasina was with other guests on the red carpet in front of the dais.