Commuters rejoice as metro rail's Karwan Bazar, Shahbagh stations open

The Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd has opened the final two stations -- Karwan Bazar and Shahbagh -- on the metro rail's Uttara to Motijheel route in Dhaka.

Commuters are able to access the urban trains at the stations from Sunday.

With the inauguration of these stations, all 16 stops on the MRT-6 network are now operational, much to the excitement of metro rail users.

Shahjahan, a Farmgate resident, expressed relief at the opening of the Shahbagh station, highlighting the convenience it brings to his regular visits to Birdem Hospital.