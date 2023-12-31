    বাংলা

    Commuters rejoice as metro rail's Karwan Bazar, Shahbagh stations open

    All 16 stops on the metro rail's Uttara to Motijheel route are now operational

    Published : 31 Dec 2023, 09:17 AM
    Updated : 31 Dec 2023, 09:17 AM

    The Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd has opened the final two stations -- Karwan Bazar and Shahbagh -- on the metro rail's Uttara to Motijheel route in Dhaka.

    Commuters are able to access the urban trains at the stations from Sunday.

    With the inauguration of these stations, all 16 stops on the MRT-6 network are now operational, much to the excitement of metro rail users.

    Shahjahan, a Farmgate resident, expressed relief at the opening of the Shahbagh station, highlighting the convenience it brings to his regular visits to Birdem Hospital.

    "The metro has eased my travel immensely, replacing the crowded buses and torturous traffic," he said.

    Paribabh-resident Dr Subhradev Saha, who works at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation in Agargaon, echoed this sentiment.

    The opening of the Shahbagh station significantly reduces his daily commute costs and hassles. "I'll reach on time now without any trouble. It's crucial that the MRT authorities maintain this asset with cleanliness and proper servicing."

    At the Karwan Bazar station, passengers eagerly awaited trains to various parts of the capital. Jamal Uddin, a Mirpur resident who runs a shop in Karwan Bazar, described the metro as a transformative experience.

    "Today, I felt like I accessed the transport service of a developed country," he said. However, he hopes for extended service hours to facilitate his return journey at night.

    Despite the challenges, the response to the metro rail has been positive, with many lauding the government's role in its establishment.

    Currently, the metro rail operates from 7:30 am to 11:30 am on the Uttara-Motijheel-Uttara route and until 8:30 pm on the Uttara-Agargaon-Uttara route.

    DMTCL Managing Director MAN Siddique outlined plans to extend the operating hours within the next three months to further enhance commuter convenience and transform Dhaka's urban transport landscape.

