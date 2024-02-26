Family demands justice as betel leaf seller dies due to 'medical negligence' in Madaripur

The death of a betel leaf seller at Madaripur Sadar Hospital has sparked allegations of medical negligence against a doctor and a nurse.

Shyamol Das, 55, was admitted to the hospital's emergency unit on Sunday with spinal pain, according to his brother Shankar Das.

There, he was treated by Dr Riyad Mahmud. After receiving an injection, Shyamol was moved to the sixth floor for further treatment, where he experienced severe shortness of breath and discomfort.

"We asked the nurse there to give him oxygen, but she ignored our pleas and busied herself with other tasks."

Shyamol passed away within one and a half hours of his admission, Shankar said while demanding justice for his brother.

He leaves behind an 11-year-old son and a 14-year-old daughter who depended on his betel leaf shop for their sustenance.