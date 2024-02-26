    বাংলা

    Family demands justice as betel leaf seller dies due to 'medical negligence' in Madaripur

    Shyamol Das was admitted to the Madaripur Sadar Hospital with spinal pain and died an hour and a half later, according to his family

    Madaripur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 Feb 2024, 11:00 AM
    Updated : 26 Feb 2024, 11:00 AM

    The death of a betel leaf seller at Madaripur Sadar Hospital has sparked allegations of medical negligence against a doctor and a nurse.

    Shyamol Das, 55, was admitted to the hospital's emergency unit on Sunday with spinal pain, according to his brother Shankar Das.

    There, he was treated by Dr Riyad Mahmud. After receiving an injection, Shyamol was moved to the sixth floor for further treatment, where he experienced severe shortness of breath and discomfort.

    "We asked the nurse there to give him oxygen, but she ignored our pleas and busied herself with other tasks."

    Shyamol passed away within one and a half hours of his admission, Shankar said while demanding justice for his brother.

    He leaves behind an 11-year-old son and a 14-year-old daughter who depended on his betel leaf shop for their sustenance.

    Expressing dismay at the incident, Councilor Rajib Mahmud Kawsar said it was inexcusable for a patient to die due to a lack of oxygen in a government hospital equipped with necessary facilities.

    He has called for the nurse's dismissal and legal action for negligence.

    Dr Riyad Mahmud, however, said that he was unaware about the events on the sixth floor as Shyamol was admitted under his care on the first floor.

    Madaripur Civil Surgeon Munir Ahmed, also the hospital's supervisor, said that authorities would review the treatment provided to Shyamol to see if there was any negligence on anyone's part.

    "We will take action against anyone found responsible for his death," said Munir.

    Police said that an investigation would be initiated once the family files a complaint over Shyamol's death.

    RELATED STORIES
    2 women killed as bus hits pickup van head-on in Khagrachhari
    2 killed in Khagrachhari bus-pickup collision
    Five among 10 people injured in the incident are in critical condition, according to doctor
    Filling station worker dies as autorickshaw cylinder explodes in Feni
    Cylinder blast kills filling station worker in Feni
    The incident took place on Monday morning at the Prime CNG filling station in Feni’s Devipur area
    Bangladesh’s northern districts to go without gas for three days
    No gas in northern Bangladesh for 3 days
    The gas supplied to four districts by PGCL will be suspended for 60 hours for pipeline repairs
    Locals protest man’s shooting in Bandarban, block traffic to Ruma market
    Locals protest man’s shooting, block traffic to Ruma
    They say they would resume the protest at the Bandarban market on Wednesday if their demands go unmet

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps