‘Jubilation’ turns into desolation as parents await arrival of son in a coffin after Toronto crash

Manjurul Islam, a security guard at Jubilation, an apartment block in Dhaka’s West Nakhalpara neighbourhood, has been inconsolable since he heard the news of the death of Arian Alam Dipto, one of the casualties who succumbed to his injuries when a BMW sedan crashed in Toronto on Monday.

“When Dipto and his family came to live here, he was still in primary school. I saw him growing up in front of my eyes,” he said in tears.

The death of the youngest of their children in the tragedy has left Dipto’s parents bedridden.

The father, ATM Alamgir, owner of a real estate business, said one of his daughters, who lives in the US, travelled to Toronto to arrange for her brother's body to be ferried to Dhaka.