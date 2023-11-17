2 policemen dead in road accident in Faridpur

An autorickshaw carrying policemen travelling to a shooting range overturned in Faridpur, killing two of them and injuring at least four others.

The accident took place around 4:30 am at Bhanga’s Pukuria on the Faridpur-Barishal Highway on Friday, said Ziarul Islam, chief of Bhanga Police Station.

Nasir Uddin, a constable, and his colleague Nazmul Hossain died in the accident.