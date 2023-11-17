    বাংলা

    2 policemen dead in road accident in Faridpur

    The accident occurred around early on Friday at Bhanga’s Pukuria on the Faridpur-Barishal Highway

    Faridpur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 17 Nov 2023, 05:25 AM
    Updated : 17 Nov 2023, 05:25 AM

    An autorickshaw carrying policemen travelling to a shooting range overturned in Faridpur, killing two of them and injuring at least four others.

    The accident took place around 4:30 am at Bhanga’s Pukuria on the Faridpur-Barishal Highway on Friday, said Ziarul Islam, chief of Bhanga Police Station.

    Nasir Uddin, a constable, and his colleague Nazmul Hossain died in the accident.

    The injured policemen were Imran Sardar, Zakir Hossain, and Mithoyaichhing Marma. The autorickshaw driver was also wounded. All of the injured were admitted to the Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital.

    The five members of the Highway Police were heading to Faridpur for shooting practice, said OC Ziarul.

    “The autorickshaw carrying them overturned near the Brothers Filling Station at Pukuria killing two of them and injuring others.”

    The overnight drizzle made the road slippery and could have caused the autorickshaw driver to lose control of the vehicle, said Bhanga Highway Police Station chief Khairun Anam.

