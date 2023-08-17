Biman tech staffer killed on Shahjalal airport tarmac by moving fuel truck

A fast-moving fuel truck on the tarmac of Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka has killed a staff member of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening near the airport's apron, where aircraft are parked.

The deceased, Saddam Hossain, was an aircraft technical helper under Biman’s engineering department.

The airport’s Executive Director, Group Captain Md Kamrul Islam, confirmed that Saddam was stationed in the area to carry out some maintenance work on a Biman aircraft when the truck hit him.