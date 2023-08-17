Biman tech staffer killed on Shahjalal airport tarmac by moving fuel truck

A fast-moving fuel truck on the tarmac of Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka has killed a staff member of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.
The incident took place on Wednesday evening near the airport's apron, where aircraft are parked.
The deceased, Saddam Hossain, was an aircraft technical helper under Biman’s engineering department.
The airport’s Executive Director, Group Captain Md Kamrul Islam, confirmed that Saddam was stationed in the area to carry out some maintenance work on a Biman aircraft when the truck hit him.
Police arrested the driver and a support staff member of the truck, owned by Padma Oil Company.
Confirming the arrest, Airport Police Station chief Azizul Haque Miah said the truck had also been seized from the spot.
Airport regulation dictates that vehicles moving within the tarmac territory must maintain a slow speed.