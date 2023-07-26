Italian PM stresses legal migration of Bangladeshi workers

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said Bangladeshis should migrate to Italy, but must do so in legal ways.
"Bangladeshi workers are doing very good work here. They have enough credibility. I don't want illegal workers," she said in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Rome on Tuesday local time, according to state news agency BSS.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen briefed reporters after the meeting.
Hasina was received by her Italian counterpart at the Palazzo Chigi, the Italian prime minister’s office. She was then given a guard of honour.
The two premiers discussed several issues, including Bangladeshi expatriates, bilateral trade and business, BSS said.
Italians do not want illegal Bangladeshi migrants to the country, Meloni said.
"They opened the door for Bangladesh to send workforce in legal ways," said Momen.
Hasina said that both documented and undocumented Bangladeshis work for the welfare of both countries, but noted that Bangladesh also discourages illegal migration.
"I maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards illegal migration," she said.
The Bangladeshi delegation asked the Italian authorities to stop any such illegal migrants from Bangladesh.
Hasina urged Italy to invest in the 100 economic zones and 39 hi-tech parks being developed by her government.
"If you want, I offer you special economic zones," she added.
Her counterpart said that Italy and Bangladesh can strengthen bilateral trade and business through collaboration.
Hasina urged Italy to ease the import process for leather goods from Bangladesh and for the country to step up its support for the repatriation of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar.
The Italian premier accepted an invitation from her counterpart to visit Bangladesh and said she would definitely do so.
Two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed by the two countries in the presence of their prime ministers.
The first was on energy cooperation, which states that Italy will extend research support and investment in LNG, renewable energy, waste to energy and bio-fuel energy.
The second is a five-year cultural exchange programme.
They were exchanged between Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Italian Deputy Prime Minister and also Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.