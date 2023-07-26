Italian PM stresses legal migration of Bangladeshi workers

Hasina was received by her Italian counterpart at the Palazzo Chigi, the Italian prime minister’s office. She was then given a guard of honour.

The two premiers discussed several issues, including Bangladeshi expatriates, bilateral trade and business, BSS said.

Italians do not want illegal Bangladeshi migrants to the country, Meloni said.

"They opened the door for Bangladesh to send workforce in legal ways," said Momen.