Chattogram customs confiscate 39 tonnes of banned chemical sweetener

Chattogram Customs authorities have seized 39 metric tonnes of artificial sweetener imported from China under a false declaration.

According to a statement issued by the customs authority on Monday, a Dhaka-based firm named SP Traders imported the goods declaring them as polyaluminium chloride.

The statement said the company brought in a total of 63 tonnes of goods in three containers from China, which arrived at Chittagong Port on Oct 4.

Acting on a tip-off, customs officials detained the consignment on Oct 28 during the release process.

A physical inspection conducted in the presence of representatives from the importer’s clearing and forwarding (C&F) agent, revealed the presence of two types of products.

Subsequent laboratory tests confirmed that the shipment contained 24 tonnes of polyaluminium chloride and 39 tonnes of sodium cyclamate or synthetic sweetener, the latter being a prohibited import item.

Customs authorities said the importer brought the chemical sweetener through false declaration and that legal action is being taken over the incident.

The import of sodium cyclamate is banned in Bangladesh due to its negative effects on public health.