Police yet to find 'concrete information' on BUET student murder, says DB chief

Police are yet to make any significant headway in relation to the murder of BUET student Fardin Noor Parash, according to Harunor Rashid, chief of the Detective Branch, as media reports added fuel to speculation over the matter.
“Law enforcers didn’t find any concrete information. Efforts are underway to uncover the truth,” he said on Saturday.
“It’s not possible to say whether Fardin was killed because of drugs or if the suspect who was arrested after the incident was responsible for the murder.”
Twenty-four-year-old Fardin was found dead in the Shitalakkhya River in Narayanganj on Nov 7, three days after he went missing.
An autopsy revealed that Fardin, who was the joint secretary of BUET Debating Club and was set to travel to Spain to represent Bangladesh in an international competition, was tortured and murdered. Multiple injury marks were found on his head and chest, according to the forensic doctors.
Fardin’s father Kazi Nuruddin named his son’s friend Amatullah Bushra, a student of East-West University, in a case with Rampura Police Station on Thursday. Police arrested her and got five days to question her in custody, but they could not glean any new information from Bushra during interrogation.
“The Detective Branch is speaking to her as she was arrested in the case started by the victim’s father. But it does not mean that she was involved in the murder.”
Meanwhile, several media outlets reported that Fardin was beaten to death by drug dealers in Chanpara, a drug hotspot in Narayanganj. But his family and friends claimed that Fardin was not a drug user.
“The DB team did not say that Fardin was killed in Chanpara because of drugs. We have yet to find out the facts behind the incident,” Harunor said.
“The DB personnel collected information on the whereabouts of Fardin in Dhaka. Pieces of evidence, including his mobile phone locations and call records, suggest he was killed somewhere in Dhaka.”
“Several DB units are working hard to complete the investigation. We hope to present our findings soon,” he added.