Police yet to find 'concrete information' on BUET student murder, says DB chief



Twenty-four-year-old Fardin was found dead in the Shitalakkhya River in Narayanganj on Nov 7, three days after he went missing.



An autopsy revealed that Fardin, who was the joint secretary of BUET Debating Club and was set to travel to Spain to represent Bangladesh in an international competition, was tortured and murdered. Multiple injury marks were found on his head and chest, according to the forensic doctors.



Fardin’s father Kazi Nuruddin named his son’s friend Amatullah Bushra, a student of East-West University, in a case with Rampura Police Station on Thursday. Police arrested her and got five days to question her in custody, but they could not glean any new information from Bushra during interrogation.



“The Detective Branch is speaking to her as she was arrested in the case started by the victim’s father. But it does not mean that she was involved in the murder.”



