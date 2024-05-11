Lightning strike kills 2 workers, injures six in Bagerhat

Six others injured in the incident have received first aid. They are out of danger now, an official says

Two workers have died and six others have been injured by a lightning strike in Bagerhat’s Sarankhola Upazila.

The incident occurred in the Tafalbari Bandaghata canal area in the Upazila’s Southkhali Union around 10:30am on Saturday, said Sarankhola Police Station chief AHM Kamruzzaman Khan.

The dead were Mostafa, 55, and Milon, 35, both identified with single names. They hailed from Bagerhat and Pirojpur respectively.

A total of eight workers were operating a brick and sand-laden trawler when it started to rain heavily. The workers anchored the trawler and tried to take shelter at a house. They were struck by the lightning while rushing to the house, the police said, citing the locals.

The locals took them to the hospital, where the physician declared two of them dead. The rest of the workers have been admitted to the hospital.

Sarankhola Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Priya Gopal Biswas said, “Eight people injured by the lightning strike were taken to the hospital. Two among them had died. The six others received first aid, they are out of danger now.”