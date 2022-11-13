Sajeeb Wazed testifies in Dhaka court about plot to abduct and murder him

Sajeeb Wazed Joy, the son of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has given his testimony in court against five people in a case over a plot to abduct and murder him.

Joy, also the prime minister's ICT adviser, attended the hearing conducted by Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Asaduzzman Noor on Sunday, according to public prosecutor Abdullah Abu.

So far, 10 of the 15 witnesses in the case have testified before the court. The case was filed with Paltan Police Station in August 2015.