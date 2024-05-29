PM Hasina to visit cyclone-hit Patuakhali, distribute aid to victims

The prime minister is set to visit the coastal areas on Thursday to see the impact of Cyclone Remal first-hand

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is headed to Bangladesh’s coastal area on Thursday to see the aftermath of Cyclone Remal and distribute aid to the storm’s victims.

The Prime Minister’s Press Wing announced the decision on Wednesday afternoon.

“The Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is going to Kalapara Upazila in Patuakhali tomorrow with the aim of inspecting the area affected by Cyclone Remal and distributing relief among the people affected,” it said.

It is not yet clear at what time the prime minister will head for Patuakhali.