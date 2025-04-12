The victims were travelling to their workplace on a motorcycle when a bus crashed into their vehicle, authorities said

Two dead, another injured after bus rams motorcycle in Kushtia

Two motorcycle riders have died and another has been seriously injured after a bus ploughed into the two-wheeler in Kushtia.

The incident occurred around 8am on Saturday on the Kushtia-Jhenaidah Highway in Bottail, according to Jane Alam, assistant director of Kushtia Fire Service.

The dead men have been identified as 25-year-old Nayon Islam and 26-year-old Roni Islam, residents of Kushtia Sadar's Durbachhara village. Meanwhile, 27-year-old Mizanur Rahman has been admitted to Kushtia General Hospital.

Nayon and Roni died on the spot while rescuers sent Mizanur to the hospital, said Alam.

All three were workers at Kiam Metal Industries in the Kumargara BSCIC Industrial Area, the Fire Service official added.

“The three were travelling on a motorcycle from Durbachhara village to their workplace. Upon reaching the Bottail area, a high-speed Gorai Paribahan bus, heading from Kushtia to Khulna, struck their vehicle,” said Sub-Inspector Joydeb Kumar of Kushtia Highway Police Station.

The bodies of Nayon and Roni have been taken to the Kushtia General Hospital morgue.