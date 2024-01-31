    বাংলা

    Admission tests of 24 universities under cluster-based system rescheduled

    The admission tests for the Unit A will be held on Apr 27 while the Unit B tests will take place on May 4

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 31 Jan 2024, 05:21 PM
    Updated : 31 Jan 2024, 05:21 PM

    The first-year undergraduate admission tests for the academic year 2023-24 in 24 universities under the cluster-based system have been rescheduled.

    The admission tests will begin from April 27, Universities Integrated Admission System said in a statement on Wednesday.

    The decision came at a meeting of the Cluster Admission Committee of the GST-integrated universities at the University Grants Commission conference room on Wednesday.

    The admission tests for the Unit A (Science) will be held on Apr 27 while the Unit B (Humanities) tests will take place on May 4 with the Unit C (Commerce) tests slated for May 11.

    The admission tests for all units will be held from 12pm-1pm, according to the revised schedule.

    The exams were previously supposed to begin with Unit C under the commerce faculty on Mar 8.

    Earlier on Jan 21, the authorities decided to hold the Unit B admission test on Mar 9 while the entrance exams for Unit A were supposed to take place on Apr 27.

    The schedule for the admission tests and deadline for the submission of application forms have been revised due to some new developments, Professor Anwar Hossain, convener of the integrated admission committee and vice-chancellor of the Jessore University of Science and Technology said.

    The applicants can apply between 12:01pm on Feb 12 and 11:59pm on Feb 26 and will be charged Tk 1,500 for each application form.

    They will have to pay an additional Tk 500 for specialised subjects, the third meeting combining the University Grant Commission or UGC and the cluster-based universities decided.

