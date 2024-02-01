Pilgrims converge on Tongi ahead of Bishwa Ijtema's first phase

The first phase of the Bishwa Ijtema, the world's second-largest Muslim congregation, is set to begin on Friday with a pre-dawn sermon on the banks of the Turag River in Tongi.

A day before the start of the event, the Ijtema venue is already crowded with followers of the Tabligh Jamaat. With the 160-acre ground almost filled to capacity, the crowds have spilled over to the roads outside the venue.

Engineer Abdun Noor, a member of the Ijtema organising committee, said that the venue is teeming with millions of Muslims from around the globe, making Tongi's Turag riverbank a hub of activity.

To accommodate the early arrivals, spiritual leaders began delivering sermons from Thursday's Fajr prayer, with pilgrims engaging in prayer and religious devotion to pass the time.