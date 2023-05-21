Shahabuddin thanked and congratulated Hasina for her successful visit and praised her excellence in meetings with counterparts and officials from multilateral organisations., according to the report.

Her visit would further expand bilateral and multilateral ties, including trade and investment with Japan, the United States and the United Kingdom, the president hoped, said Joynal.

The president presented a copy of his book "Egiye Jabe Bangladesh" to the prime minister.

They also enquired about the health and personal well-being of each other.

Shahabuddin and his spouse Rebecca Sultana greeted her with a bouquet of flowers on her arrival at their official residence.