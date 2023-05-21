    বাংলা

    Hasina meets President Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban

    The prime minister informed the president about her recent tri-nation visit

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 May 2023, 06:14 PM
    Updated : 20 May 2023, 06:14 PM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has paid a courtesy call on President Mohammed Shahabuddin at the Bangabhaban.

    Hasina informed the president about her recent tri-nation visit and discussed various issues relating to the affairs of the state, state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha quoted Md Joynal Abedin, the president's press secretary, as saying.

    The prime minister visited Japan, the UK and the US from Apr 25 to May 9 and took part in different bilateral programmes on trade, investment and mutual cooperation with those countries, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

    Shahabuddin thanked and congratulated Hasina for her successful visit and praised her excellence in meetings with counterparts and officials from multilateral organisations., according to the report.

    Her visit would further expand bilateral and multilateral ties, including trade and investment with Japan, the United States and the United Kingdom, the president hoped, said Joynal.

    The president presented a copy of his book "Egiye Jabe Bangladesh" to the prime minister.

    They also enquired about the health and personal well-being of each other.

    Shahabuddin and his spouse Rebecca Sultana greeted her with a bouquet of flowers on her arrival at their official residence.

