Fake four-day holiday notice circulates on social media ahead of Bangladesh election

The government has confirmed that a notice circulating on social media about a four-day holiday during the general election is fake.

The announcement of a national holiday on Jan 7 is valid, the public administration ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.



“The four-day holiday notice is fake. The actual notice is given on the ministry’s website,” said Sonia Hasan, a deputy secretary at the ministry.



The ministry in the latest statement said it noticed the fake four-day holiday notice on social media, and urged people not to take cognisance of the fake notice.