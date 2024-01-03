Fake four-day holiday notice circulates on social media ahead of Bangladesh election

With elections due in India, Indonesia, Bangladesh and Pakistan, misinformation is rife on social media platforms, with deepfakes being particularly concerning, experts say
The government has confirmed that a notice circulating on social media about a four-day holiday during the general election is fake.
The announcement of a national holiday on Jan 7 is valid, the public administration ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
“The four-day holiday notice is fake. The actual notice is given on the ministry’s website,” said Sonia Hasan, a deputy secretary at the ministry.
The ministry in the latest statement said it noticed the fake four-day holiday notice on social media, and urged people not to take cognisance of the fake notice.