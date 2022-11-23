Govt orders a deputy secretary into compulsory retirement after rape charges

AKM Rezaul Karim Ratan, a deputy secretary implicated in a rape case, has been forced into retirement by the government.

A notice from the Ministry of Public Administration released on Wednesday said complaints of ‘misconduct’ were proven against the former director of the National Library and he was ordered into ‘compulsory retirement’ for a serious violation of the code of conduct.

On Mar 26, 2018, Ratan was appointed to the Ministry of Cultural Affairs with the rank of deputy secretary.