    Govt orders a deputy secretary into compulsory retirement after rape charges

    AKM Rezaul Karim Ratan was accused of raping a student at a school he was the principal of

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 Nov 2022, 10:25 AM
    Updated : 23 Nov 2022, 10:25 AM

    AKM Rezaul Karim Ratan, a deputy secretary implicated in a rape case, has been forced into retirement by the government.

    A notice from the Ministry of Public Administration released on Wednesday said complaints of ‘misconduct’ were proven against the former director of the National Library and he was ordered into ‘compulsory retirement’ for a serious violation of the code of conduct.

    On Mar 26, 2018, Ratan was appointed to the Ministry of Cultural Affairs with the rank of deputy secretary.

    Ratan was arrested in the rape case in 2019. The case filed at Dhanmondi Police Station accuses Ratan of having raped a student of Mohammadpur Government College for a year starting in 2017 after luring her with promises of marriage. Ratan had been the principal of the college at the time. The case documents claim that he ‘lured’ the student, raped her and continued to do so after threatening to release a video of the incident.

    The student had accused Ratan of beating her in a separate case a month before she filed the rape case.

    The Ministry of Public Administration ‘temporarily suspended’ Ratan after police filed charges with the court over the two cases. An internal investigation found him guilty of untoward conduct and sent him into retirement.

