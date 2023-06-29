Rain likely to continue for at least two more days, says Met Office

Heavy rain witnessed by Dhaka residents on Eid day are expected to continue for at least two more days.
Sporadic downpours and thunderclaps caused suffering to people as Muslims in Bangladesh observed Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest festival in the Islamic calendar, with prayers and the ritual sacrifice of animals on Thursday.
“The rain will continue for two more days, but its intensity is expected to decline in Chattogram from Friday,” said meteorologist AKM Nazmul Hoque, citing an active monsoon spell as a reason for the current weather.
Dhaka was drenched by persistent monsoon rains on Thursday morning. Scattered showers may continue in the city throughout the day.
Many parts of Kishoreganj’s Sholakia Eidgah ground became muddy due to torrential rains since the morning. Still, thousand of worshippers braved the weather to take part in the ground’s 196th Eid congregation amid the showers.
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department recorded 115 mm of rain in Dhaka in the last 24 hours to 6 am on Thursday. Around 30 mm of rain was recorded until noon in the capital.
The highest rainfall recorded in the country over the last 24 hours was in Cumilla, at 159 mm. Chattogram recorded the highest temperature at 33.5 degree Celsius, while Jashore recorded the lowest at 24 degrees Celsius.
Light to moderate rain fell across Bangladesh, but it grew heavy or very heavy in some places. The intensity of the rain was stronger in Dhaka, Cumilla and Khulna, Nazmul said.
The seaports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Payra and Mongla have been advised to keep the local cautionary signal No. 3 hoisted as convective clouds formed over the North Bay due to the monsoon.
“Light and moderate rains will continue across the country in the next 24 hours. Some places may have heavy to very heavy rains,” Nazmul added.