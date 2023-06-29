Rain likely to continue for at least two more days, says Met Office

Heavy rain witnessed by Dhaka residents on Eid day are expected to continue for at least two more days.

Sporadic downpours and thunderclaps caused suffering to people as Muslims in Bangladesh observed Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest festival in the Islamic calendar, with prayers and the ritual sacrifice of animals on Thursday.

“The rain will continue for two more days, but its intensity is expected to decline in Chattogram from Friday,” said meteorologist AKM Nazmul Hoque, citing an active monsoon spell as a reason for the current weather.

Dhaka was drenched by persistent monsoon rains on Thursday morning. Scattered showers may continue in the city throughout the day.