Bangladesh honoured with ‘International Peace Award’ as D-8 founding member

Bangladesh has been honoured with an “International Peace Award” for being one of the founding members of the D-8 Organisation for Economic Cooperation.
The award has been given in remembrance of the former Turkey prime minister Necmettin Erbakan.
Mosud Mannan, Bangladesh’s ambassador to Turkey, handed the award crest to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Ganabhaban on Monday, according to a statement from her press wing.
The ambassador also handed a letter from the president of the Board of Trustees of Prof Dr Necmettin Erbakan Foundation to the prime minister.