Several officials will lose job for human error behind Bangladesh grid disaster: state minister

Several officials of the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh will be sacked by Sunday for the recent grid failure that left tens of millions of people without power for several hours, Nasrul Hamid has said.

Speaking at a programme of bdnews24.com’s content partner Deutsche Welle Bangla on Friday night, the state minister for power, energy and mineral resources said the crippling blackout was the result of a “human error”, not a technical glitch.

He also claimed the power crisis would not have worsened had the grid disaster been prevented by some officials who did not pay heed to distributors’ call for caution.

Customers in Dhaka, Chattogram, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions – more than half of Bangladesh – were without power for up to eight hours after the grid failed on Oct 4 afternoon.