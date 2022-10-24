    বাংলা

    Cyclone Sitrang bears down on Bangladesh coast

    Mongla and Payra seaports have been asked to hoist danger signal 7, while the main seaport, Chattogram, will follow danger signal 6

    News Desk
    Published : 24 Oct 2022, 05:37 AM
    Updated : 24 Oct 2022, 06:25 AM
    24 Oct 2022, 05:30 AM

    • The Mongla and Payra ports have raised danger signal 7, while Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar have raised danger signal 6

    • Heavy rain and tidal surge forecast in coastal areas

    • All launch service to southern Bangladesh has been suspended

    • Cyclone Sitrang is expected to make landfall early on Tuesday morning near the Khepupara area of the Barishal-Chattogram coast

    The Bangladesh authorities have suspended river transports from Sadarghat to the southern districts as Cyclone Sitrang moved closer.

    After a deep low pressure in the Bay of Bengal turned into a cyclone, Mongla and Payra seaports were asked to hoist danger signal 7. The main seaport, Chattogram, was asked to follow danger signal 6.

    Also Read: Bangladesh shuts river transports to southern districts as Cyclone Sitrang moves closer

    PORTS RAISE DANGER SIGNALS

    The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has elevated the storm alert to danger signal 7 for Mongla and Payra seaports as Cyclone Sitrang began bearing down on the coast.

    The coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jhalakathi, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Lakshmipur, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni and their offshore islands also come under danger signal 7.

    Meanwhile, the Chattogram and Cox's Bazar ports have been advised to hoist danger signal 6.

    The storm is expected intensify further before cutting its path through the Barishal-Chattogram coast near Khepura by early Tuesday, the Met Office said in a special bulletin on Monday.

    Also Read: Bangladesh raises cyclone warning to danger signals for ports

    ALERT FOR HIGH TIDE, HEAVY RAIN

    Numerous regions of Bangladesh are experiencing heavy rains as Cyclone Sitrang continues to intensify. Coastal areas may experience gusty winds up to 60 kph along with heavy to very heavy rainfall, according to the Met Office.

    The coastal districts of Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Patuakhali, Barguna, Bhola, Pirojpur, Barishal, Jhalakathi, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Feni, Chandpur, Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, and the low-lying areas of remote islands may get inundated by tides 5-8 feet high.

    All fishing boats and trawlers operating in the north Bay of Bengal and deep sea have been asked to stay docked until further notice.

    RELATED STORIES
    File Photo
    Cyclone shuts river transports to southern districts
    The cyclone is likely to intensify and move northward, crossing the Bangladesh coast on Tuesday morning
    Bangladesh raises cyclone warning to danger signals for ports
    Bangladesh raises cyclone warning to danger signals
    Cyclone Sitrang is expected to make landfall on the Barishal-Chattogram coast early Tuesday
    Toufique Imrose Khalidi, the editor-in-chief of bdnews24.com, celebrates the 16th anniversary by cutting a cake with his colleagues on Sunday, Oct 23, 2022.
    Toufique Khalidi promises many more firsts
    As Bangladesh’s first internet newspaper celebrates 16 years in operation, the editor-in-chief thanks all for their support to overcome all the obstacles
    Gunfight in Myanmar frightens Bangladeshis at border again
    Gunfight frightens Bangladeshis at border again
    Some residents were returning home to the Naikkhyangchhari border in Bandarban when the fighting resumed

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher