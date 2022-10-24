Cyclone Sitrang bears down on Bangladesh coast

The Mongla and Payra ports have raised danger signal 7, while Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar have raised danger signal 6
Heavy rain and tidal surge forecast in coastal areas
All launch service to southern Bangladesh has been suspended
Cyclone Sitrang is expected to make landfall early on Tuesday morning near the Khepupara area of the Barishal-Chattogram coast
The Bangladesh authorities have suspended river transports from Sadarghat to the southern districts as Cyclone Sitrang moved closer.
After a deep low pressure in the Bay of Bengal turned into a cyclone, Mongla and Payra seaports were asked to hoist danger signal 7. The main seaport, Chattogram, was asked to follow danger signal 6.
PORTS RAISE DANGER SIGNALS
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has elevated the storm alert to danger signal 7 for Mongla and Payra seaports as Cyclone Sitrang began bearing down on the coast.
The coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jhalakathi, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Lakshmipur, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni and their offshore islands also come under danger signal 7.
Meanwhile, the Chattogram and Cox's Bazar ports have been advised to hoist danger signal 6.
The storm is expected intensify further before cutting its path through the Barishal-Chattogram coast near Khepura by early Tuesday, the Met Office said in a special bulletin on Monday.
ALERT FOR HIGH TIDE, HEAVY RAIN
Numerous regions of Bangladesh are experiencing heavy rains as Cyclone Sitrang continues to intensify. Coastal areas may experience gusty winds up to 60 kph along with heavy to very heavy rainfall, according to the Met Office.
The coastal districts of Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Patuakhali, Barguna, Bhola, Pirojpur, Barishal, Jhalakathi, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Feni, Chandpur, Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, and the low-lying areas of remote islands may get inundated by tides 5-8 feet high.
All fishing boats and trawlers operating in the north Bay of Bengal and deep sea have been asked to stay docked until further notice.