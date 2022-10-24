    বাংলা

    Bangladesh raises cyclone warning to danger signals for ports

    Cyclone Sitrang is expected to make landfall on the Barishal-Chattogram coast early Tuesday

    News Desk
    Published : 24 Oct 2022, 04:21 AM
    Updated : 24 Oct 2022, 04:21 AM

    The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has elevated the storm alert to danger signal No. 7 for Mongla and Payra seaports as Cyclone Sitrang began bearing down on the coast.

    The coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jhalakathi, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Lakshmipur, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni and their offshore islands also come under danger signal No. 7.

    Meanwhile, the Chattogram and Cox's Bazar ports have been advised to hoist danger signal No. 6.

    The storm is expected intensify further before cutting its path through the Barishal-Chattogram coast near Khepura by early Tuesday, the Met Office said in a special bulletin on Monday.

    It also issued the riverine danger signal No. 3 for river ports in the coastal districts. All fishing boats and trawlers in the north bay have been advised to remain in shelter until further notice.

