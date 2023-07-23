Ambulance owners call strike from Monday

The Bangladesh Ambulance Owners Welfare Association has called an indefinite nationwide strike to press for a six-point list of demands, including making ambulances tax free and the formation of a national management policy.

The strike will begin from Monday, according to a press release sent from the organisation on Sunday night.

The BRTA has to lift the taxes imposed on ambulances as they do for private cars, the statement said. A national policy on ambulances should be formed quickly and the prime minister should announce a toll-free facility for ambulances.