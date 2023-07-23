    বাংলা

    Ambulance owners call strike from Monday

    Ambulance owners say the work stoppage will continue until their six-point list of demands are met

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 July 2023, 05:50 PM
    Updated : 23 July 2023, 05:50 PM

    The Bangladesh Ambulance Owners Welfare Association has called an indefinite nationwide strike to press for a six-point list of demands, including making ambulances tax free and the formation of a national management policy.

    The strike will begin from Monday, according to a press release sent from the organisation on Sunday night.

    The BRTA has to lift the taxes imposed on ambulances as they do for private cars, the statement said. A national policy on ambulances should be formed quickly and the prime minister should announce a toll-free facility for ambulances.

    The ambulance owners also demanded parking facilities at all hospitals in the country, the ability to fill up at petrol or gas filling stations without queuing when transporting a patient, and uninterrupted travel on roads without harassment.

    “The strike will take effect at midnight on Monday and will continue until our demands are met,” said Golam Mostafa, president of the Bangladesh Ambulance Owners Association, on Sunday night.

    “We have been pushing for these demands since 2017 and have been given the runaround at various places. No one is taking the initiative to solve these problems. As such, we are forced to announce this programme. All ambulances will be halted across the country until our demands are met.”

    Asked about the suffering of patients undergoing health emergencies nationwide, he said, “We understand their suffering, but we have no other chance. We will end our strike when we have assurances that our demands are being met.”

    There are 8,317 registered ambulances nationwide, the BRTA says. Of these, around 8,000 are privately owned, according to the Bangladesh Ambulance Owners Welfare Association

    RELATED STORIES
    Police deployed at Gono Odhikar Parishad central office after row between party leaders, office space owner
    Police guard Gono Odhikar office after dispute
    Police said the dispute was over the owner taking repossession of the office space over rent arrears
    ADB revises up Bangladesh's FY23 growth forecast to 6%
    ADB revises up Bangladesh's FY23 growth forecast to 6%
    The country's net exports performed better than expected, prompting the adjustment. The growth forecast for FY2024 is kept at 6.5 percent
    Teachers stage sit-in to demand nationalisation of private secondary schools
    Teachers stage sit-in for nationalisation of secondary schools
    They have vowed continue protesting until their demands are met
    BNP to start ‘final push’ with Jul 18 marches, AL says Hasina will remain PM during election
    BNP to start ‘final push’ with Jul 18 marches
    Awami League refuses the BNP’s demand for the resignation of Sheikh Hasina

    Opinion

    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen