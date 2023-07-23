Ambulance owners call strike from Monday

The Bangladesh Ambulance Owners Welfare Association has called an indefinite nationwide strike to press for a six-point list of demands, including making ambulances tax free and the formation of a national management policy.
The strike will begin from Monday, according to a press release sent from the organisation on Sunday night.
The BRTA has to lift the taxes imposed on ambulances as they do for private cars, the statement said. A national policy on ambulances should be formed quickly and the prime minister should announce a toll-free facility for ambulances.
The ambulance owners also demanded parking facilities at all hospitals in the country, the ability to fill up at petrol or gas filling stations without queuing when transporting a patient, and uninterrupted travel on roads without harassment.
“The strike will take effect at midnight on Monday and will continue until our demands are met,” said Golam Mostafa, president of the Bangladesh Ambulance Owners Association, on Sunday night.
“We have been pushing for these demands since 2017 and have been given the runaround at various places. No one is taking the initiative to solve these problems. As such, we are forced to announce this programme. All ambulances will be halted across the country until our demands are met.”
Asked about the suffering of patients undergoing health emergencies nationwide, he said, “We understand their suffering, but we have no other chance. We will end our strike when we have assurances that our demands are being met.”
There are 8,317 registered ambulances nationwide, the BRTA says. Of these, around 8,000 are privately owned, according to the Bangladesh Ambulance Owners Welfare Association