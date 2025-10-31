'No force can delay it': General election will be held in February, says Press Secretary Shafiqul

The national elections will be held in the first half of February and “no force can push it back”, according to Chief Advisor’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam.

Speaking to reporters at an event organised by the July Konna Foundation at Noakhali Science and Technology University on Friday, he stressed that the election would take place before Feb 15, 2026, regardless of the interim government's decision about a potential referendum on the July Charter.

“Our Advisory Council, and the chief advisor will make a decision on the referendum. But whatever the decision may be, the election will take place before the 15th of February -- in the first half of the month. No power can delay the election.”

Insisting that no political unrest or tension would affect the upcoming election, he added: “If there are political parties, there will be differences of opinion. I will say one thing, another person will say something else -- that’s how politics works. This is the norm everywhere in the world.”

“Different political parties are expressing their views. We do not see this as a threat. They are expressing their opinions, and we are listening to them."

Highlighting the work carried out by the interim government, Shafiqul said the administration had made significant progress in several areas.

“This government has implemented many major initiatives. It has issued the July Proclamation, the July Charter has been signed, and the [reform] commissions have already submitted their reports.

“The economy has been revived, and trials are progressing in the country. You know that on the 13th of November, the court is expected to announce the date for the verdict in Sheikh Hasina’s trial. All other issues are also being addressed.”

He said preparations for the election were advancing “in full swing”.

“It would be wrong to say it’s moving slowly. The election work is progressing very well. Everyone should be patient and see what decision the Advisory Council and the chief advisor make.”