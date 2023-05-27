    বাংলা

    3 dead after pick-up van collides with truck in Habiganj

    The van was transporting 15 people to a shrine in Sylhet from Kishoreganj

    Published : 27 May 2023, 05:56 AM
    Updated : 27 May 2023, 05:56 AM

    At least three women, who were headed for a shrine in Sylhet from Kishoreganj, died after a pick-up van collided head-on with a truck laden with rocks in Habiganj. At least 10 others were injured.

    The accident occurred on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in front of Mouchak Mohana Community Centre around 2 am Saturday, said Bahubal Model Police Station chief Raqibul Islam Khan.

    The dead were identified as Manzila Begum, 45, Tanjila Begum, 35, and Shahinur Begum, 35, all natives of Hossainpur Upazila’s Gobindapur village in Kishoreganj.

    The pick-up was carrying 15 passengers from the village to the Hazrat Shah Jalal Dargah. Three of them died on the spot, the police officer said.

    Police seized both vehicles but the drivers and a truck assistant had fled by then, Raqibul said.

