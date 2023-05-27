3 dead after pick-up van collides with truck in Habiganj

At least three women, who were headed for a shrine in Sylhet from Kishoreganj, died after a pick-up van collided head-on with a truck laden with rocks in Habiganj. At least 10 others were injured.

The accident occurred on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in front of Mouchak Mohana Community Centre around 2 am Saturday, said Bahubal Model Police Station chief Raqibul Islam Khan.