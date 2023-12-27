    বাংলা

    RAB arrests two ‘saboteurs’ carrying explosives in Dhaka

    RAB-10 arrested two suspects with petrol bombs and improvised explosives from Dhaka’s Kadamtoli

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 Dec 2023, 10:23 AM
    Updated : 27 Dec 2023, 10:23 AM

    The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested two ‘saboteurs’ carrying petrol bombs, improvised explosives, and equipment to produce them from Dhaka’s Kadamtoli.

    The arrestees were identified as Md Nayon, 22, and Md Alamin, 23. Both of them were Chhatra Dal activists. The two made and supplied petrol bombs and improvised bombs according to the directives from the local BNP and Jubo Dal leaders, the law enforcers said.

    A RAB-10 team arrested them on Tuesday from Kadamtoli’s Shyampur, the elite force said in a press statement.

    BNP leaders and activists have set ablaze buses, trucks, autorickshaws, three-wheelers, ambulances, and other vehicles using improvised explosives and flammable materials in an attempt to foil the 12th parliamentary election since Oct 28, the RAB said in the statement.

    They also injured law enforcers in attacks with brickbats and sticks. They beat and hacked one police constable to death and began to carry out a series of sabotage incidents across the country, they said.

    The RAB will continue raids to nab the saboteurs, it said. The elite force seized 13 improvised bombs, 15 petrol bombs, gunpowder, glass powder, and other materials needed to make explosives from Nayon and Alamin.

    Legal procedures against the arrestees are underway, the law enforcers said in their statement.

