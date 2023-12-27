RAB arrests two ‘saboteurs’ carrying explosives in Dhaka

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested two ‘saboteurs’ carrying petrol bombs, improvised explosives, and equipment to produce them from Dhaka’s Kadamtoli.

The arrestees were identified as Md Nayon, 22, and Md Alamin, 23. Both of them were Chhatra Dal activists. The two made and supplied petrol bombs and improvised bombs according to the directives from the local BNP and Jubo Dal leaders, the law enforcers said.

A RAB-10 team arrested them on Tuesday from Kadamtoli’s Shyampur, the elite force said in a press statement.