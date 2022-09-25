GK Shamim, his seven bodyguards jailed for life in arms case

A court has sentenced SM Golam Kibria Shamim, a controversial government contractor, and his seven bodyguards to life imprisonment in a firearms case.

Judge Sheikh Samidul Islam of the Special Tribunal-4 delivered the verdict on Sunday.

The other convicts are Delwar Hossain, Murad Hossain, Jahidul Islam, Shahidul Islam, Kamal Hossain, Samshad Hossain and Aminul Islam.

Reacting to the verdict, Shamim's lawyer Shahinur Islam said, "My client has been wronged. The sentence is not in keeping with the section under which the charge was framed. I wasn't informed about any amendment to the charge."