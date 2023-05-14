St Martin’s experiences heavy rain, strong gusts as Mocha approaches

St Martin’s, the coral island in the Bay of Bengal, has been experiencing the impact of severe cyclonic storm Mocha, with heavy rain and strong wind in gusts and squalls.

The city of Cox’s Bazar and the Teknaf coast are also experiencing similar showers and winds.

“The front portion of Cyclone Mocha began to affect St Martin’s and Teknaf coast at 9 am,” Abdur Rahman, assistant meteorologist of Cox’s Bazar Regional Weather Office told bdnews24.com at 10 am on Sunday.

“St. Martin's recorded 22mm of rain in 24 hours from 6 am on Saturday to 6 am on Saturday. Cox's Bazar and Teknaf, recorded seven mm rainfall during the same period.”