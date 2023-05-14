    বাংলা

    St Martin’s experiences heavy rain, strong gusts as Mocha approaches

    The wind is blowing at a maximum speed of 50 to 55 kph on St Martin’s, says a meteorologist

    Cox’s Bazar & Teknaf Correspondentsbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 May 2023, 06:24 AM
    Updated : 14 May 2023, 06:24 AM

    St Martin’s, the coral island in the Bay of Bengal, has been experiencing the impact of severe cyclonic storm Mocha, with heavy rain and strong wind in gusts and squalls.

    The city of Cox’s Bazar and the Teknaf coast are also experiencing similar showers and winds.

    “The front portion of Cyclone Mocha began to affect St Martin’s and Teknaf coast at 9 am,” Abdur Rahman, assistant meteorologist of Cox’s Bazar Regional Weather Office told bdnews24.com at 10 am on Sunday.

    “St. Martin's recorded 22mm of rain in 24 hours from 6 am on Saturday to 6 am on Saturday. Cox's Bazar and Teknaf, recorded seven mm rainfall during the same period.”

    Mocha is likely to cross the coast in the afternoon, said Abdur Rahman.

    “The sea is currently very rough due to the cyclone. People who reached the shelter are fine,” said St Martin’s Union Parishad Panel Chairman Akter Kamal.

    Drizzling began in Cox’s Bazar and Teknef on Saturday and have continuing till Sunday morning. The rainfall, however, sometimes increases to a certain extent with stronger wind.

    Roads and streets in Cox’s Bazar and Teknaf are deserted while the shops and offices opened quite late. Offices have seen very thin attendance of employees.

    Some people left the cyclone shelters in Teknaf in the morning, while some others were seen coming after the rain and wind speed increased.

