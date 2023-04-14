Pahela Baishakh returns with festival colours, hopes for a better tomorrow

Bangladeshis are celebrating Pahela Baishakh, the first day on the Bangla calendar, with hopes of getting better of all the hurdles in their way to achieve prosperity.
The Bangla New Year 2030 has come at a time when an intense heatwave is scorching the country with official transition from spring to summer.
The celebrations also coincide with the observance of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting, and their special weekly prayers on Friday.
The education ministry asked all institutions to organise Mangal Shobhajatra processions to celebrate the occasion, but later revised the instructions.
It said the institutions would need to keep in mind the sanctity of Ramadan during the Pahela Baishakh celebrations.
Madrasas have been asked to hold recitations of the Quran after the national anthem. Other institutions will also sing “Esho He Baishakh”, the iconic Baishakhi song of Rabindranath Tagore.
The main Mangal Shobhajatra parade, which was declared an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO in 2016, will be organised at Dhaka University by fine arts students, calling for peace.
Before the procession, cultural organisation Chhayanaut will lead the nation in welcoming the Bangla New Year’s Day through songs starting at sunrise at Ramna Batamul.
The law-enforcing agencies have beefed up security in the area as the Chhayanaut function came under a deadly bomb attack by Islamist militants in 2001.
The security threat is low this year, police said, but a letter found at Dhaka University threatened to attack Mangal Shobhajatra.
The Rapid Action Battalion, however, believes the letter intended to stir fear and carried no real threat.
The threat to hurt the secular spirit of Pahela Baishakh is nothing new. Before independence, Bengalis used the Bangla New Year celebrations as a political tool to protest against Pakistan’s attempts to destroy the nation’s culture by banning Tagore songs.
Ramendu Majumder, an eminent cultural activist, believes Bangladesh can once again use the occasion to fight communal threats.
“People must unite to fight communalism when war and inequality have taken root in this world. And Pahela Baishakh sends the message of equality by connecting all the people.”
Laisa Ahmed Lisa, general secretary of Chhayanaut, said they chose songs about nature, patriotism and enlightenment. “We never lose hope. We dream to move forward together with everyone.”
Achintya Saha Roy, a joint-convenor of the committee to organise the Mangal Shobhajatra procession, said the theme of this year’s parade is “Borisho Dhora Majhe Shantiro Bari” (Let the earth rain showers of peace), a line from a poem by the Nobel laureate Tagore.
The motif of the parade will be a child in its mother's arms. “We want the world to be a safe place like a mother’s lap.”
President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greeted Bangladeshis living at home and abroad on the occasion.
Hamid urged all to build a happy and prosperous “Smart Bangladesh” free from hunger and poverty by embracing the liberal spirit of the Liberation War.
Hasina, in a video message, said: “On the eve of this Happy New Year, we are praying that we can remove all darkness and hurdles, and we can build a happy, prosperous and smart Bangladesh."