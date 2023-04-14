Pahela Baishakh returns with festival colours, hopes for a better tomorrow

Bangladeshis are celebrating Pahela Baishakh, the first day on the Bangla calendar, with hopes of getting better of all the hurdles in their way to achieve prosperity.

The Bangla New Year 2030 has come at a time when an intense heatwave is scorching the country with official transition from spring to summer.

The celebrations also coincide with the observance of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting, and their special weekly prayers on Friday.

The education ministry asked all institutions to organise Mangal Shobhajatra processions to celebrate the occasion, but later revised the instructions.

It said the institutions would need to keep in mind the sanctity of Ramadan during the Pahela Baishakh celebrations.