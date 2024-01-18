    বাংলা

    BNP leader Amir Khosru gets bail in four more cases

    A court granted him bail on a bond of Tk 10,000 until the police submit their investigation reports in the cases

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 18 Jan 2024, 12:08 PM
    Updated : 18 Jan 2024, 12:08 PM

    BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury has received bail in four cases of sabotage filed at Dhaka’s Ramna and Paltan Model police stations.

    On Thursday, Dhaka's Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain granted him bail on a bond of Tk 10,000 until police submit their investigation reports in the cases.

    “Amir Khosru has received bail in four of the eight cases filed at two separate police stations,” said Syed Zainul Abedin Mezbah, who represented the BNP leader in court.

    “Hearings were not held in the four other cases due to the absence of case files. Hopefully, the case files will arrive at the relevant court and he will receive bail.”

    Amir Khosru was brought to court from the Keraniganj prison around 1:30 pm for the hearing.

    Zainul Abedin and Mohsin Mia petitioned for bail on behalf of the BNP leader. The state opposed the motion.

    On Wednesday, Amir Khosru received bail in two cases filed at Paltan Police Station.

    On Oct 28, the BNP held a major rally in Dhaka. During the rally, BNP activists became involved in clashes with police. At one point the residence of the chief justice was attacked.

    Amir Khosru was accused in nine cases at Dhaka’s Paltan and Ramna police stations in connection with the violence.

    He was arrested in connection with the murder of police constable Aminul Parvez during the clashes on the night of Nov 2.

    The following day, he was presented to court and law enforcers received a six-day remand to interrogate him in their custody. After the remand period expired on Nov 9, he was sent to jail.

