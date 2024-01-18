BNP leader Amir Khosru gets bail in four more cases

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury has received bail in four cases of sabotage filed at Dhaka’s Ramna and Paltan Model police stations.

On Thursday, Dhaka's Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain granted him bail on a bond of Tk 10,000 until police submit their investigation reports in the cases.

“Amir Khosru has received bail in four of the eight cases filed at two separate police stations,” said Syed Zainul Abedin Mezbah, who represented the BNP leader in court.

“Hearings were not held in the four other cases due to the absence of case files. Hopefully, the case files will arrive at the relevant court and he will receive bail.”

Amir Khosru was brought to court from the Keraniganj prison around 1:30 pm for the hearing.