Bangladesh to raise US sanction on RAB as Donald Lu arrives Tuesday

It will be his first Bangladesh visit after the Jan 7 general election criticised by the US as “not free and fair”

Donald Lu, the assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs at the US State Department, will arrive in Dhaka on Tuesday.

It will be his first Bangladesh visit after the Jan 7 general election criticised by the US as “not free and fair”.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said Bangladesh would discuss its request for the withdrawal of sanctions on the Rapid Action Battalion and its officials.

“We have an excellent relationship with the US. US President Joe Biden in a letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her fourth consecutive election win wrote about taking the ties to a new height. No matter who comes from the US administration, discussions will be held along that line,” Mahmud said.

The US imposed the sanctions in December 2021, alleging gross violation of human rights by the elite force.

Bangladesh has since been urging the US to withdraw the sanctions, but the US maintained that the process was very complex.

About Lu’s visit, the US Department of State said he will travel to India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh from May 10 to 15.

“His trip will strengthen bilateral cooperation with each country and demonstrate US support for a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region,” the department said in a statement.

He will conclude his trip in Dhaka, where he will meet with government officials, civil society leaders, and other Bangladeshis to discuss US-Bangladesh cooperation, including on addressing the climate crisis and deepening economic ties, according to the statement.