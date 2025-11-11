BNP supporters block road in Naogaon-1 demanding change of candidate

Supporters of a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader who was denied nomination have taken to the streets in Naogaon, blocking a major road to demand a change in the candidate chosen for the Naogaon-1 constituency.

The demonstration took place on Monday at the Saraigachhi intersection in Porsha Upazila, where followers of Niamatpur Upazila BNP President Salek Chowdhury staged an hour-long protest.

The BNP, in its list of candidates for 238 constituencies, nominated Mostafizur Rahman for Naogaon-1. The decision drew the ire of Salek supporters, who claim their leader had been instrumental in organising movements in the region and deserved the ticket.

During the protest, BNP leader Noor Alam Shuja said: “Salek was by the side of the leaders and activists in all the movements in this constituency in the past days.

“He is a saviour -– tested and imprisoned. BNP is united under his leadership.

“BNP supporters are disappointed over his exclusion from the nomination and demand a change in the candidate for this constituency.”

Echoing the demand, BNP leader Manzur Rahman said: “The person nominated here has been occupied with the rehabilitation of the Awami League.

“Since the nomination was announced, Awami League leaders and activists in the three Upazilas have been threatening BNP members.”

The protesters warned that they would continue their movement if the party did not reconsider its decision and nominate Salek Chowdhury for the seat.