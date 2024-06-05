Want to protect Bangladesh from impact of climate change, says Hasina

Bangladesh is vulnerable to storms, floods and other natural disasters and the government is taking measures to protect the people, PM says

Bangladesh must be protected from the adverse effects of climate change and the government is determined to act on it, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The geographical location of Bangladesh makes it vulnerable to storms, floods, tidal waves and other natural disasters and the government wanted to protect the people from the adverse effects of climate change, she said at the inaugural ceremony of the 'National Tree Plantation Campaign and Tree Fair-2024' and ‘World Environment Day and Environment Fair-2024’ on Wednesday.

“Hence, we’re taking the necessary measures to ensure their protection. The Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman took similar measures.”

She recalled that Bangabandhu took different measures in 1972 to preserve the environment. He started the tree plantation initiative at the then Racecourse Ground, expanding the city's greenery on Jul 16, 1972.

He also motivated people to plant more trees, Hasina said. The planting of the tamarisk trees near the sea beach in Cox’s Bazar was initiated by him.

“We planted many trees in the shoal areas and released pairs of different animals. The Father of the Nation also initiated this.”

The prime minister said that the Awami League always plant trees while the BNP destroy them. "Tree plantation and environment conservation is a regular initiative for us. But from 2001 to 2006, when the BNP-Jamaat alliance was in government, it did not take place. It didn’t continue for the next two years as well. Just as they killed people and torched vehicles in 2013 calling it an anti-government movement, they also cut down trees. Jamaat and BNP cut down thousands of trees. Unfortunately, we planted trees and they cut them down.”

"The Awami League decided to observe the Tree Plantation Campaign in 1984 and gave the responsibility to its affiliate Krishak League. We gave instructions that each member of the Awami League and its affiliates would plant a tree. We’re still following that instruction.”

Hasina said she was disappointed that people were still using plastic when Bangladeshi scientist Mubarak Ahmad Khan invented environment-friendly material from jute for one-time-use goods that would not pollute the environment.

This material will decompose, she said.

“We’re taking an initiative to ensure commercial use of it and have contacted the factories. Jute is our golden fibre and we can make many environmentally-friendly goods from it. Those will protect our environment.”

"Globally 100 million hectares of healthy and productive lands are lost every year. This threatens 50 percent of the global GDP. It is feared that by 2030, 50 million people around the world may lose their homes. Bangladesh is a densely populated country and our land resources are very limited.”