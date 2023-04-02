9 to die for killing brothers in Meherpur a decade ago

Shahid said brothers Rafiqul and Abuzel were hacked to death on Jun 16, 2012. Their sister Zarina Begum filed a murder case with Gangni police as the plaintiff. Sub-inspector Asaduzzaman of Gangni police worked as the investigation officer in the case.

The court gave the verdict on Sunday afternoon after the allegations against the convicts were proven “beyond doubt” following a stretched out judicial process, which included receiving testimonies of 19 witnesses.

The judge also slapped each of the convicts with a Tk 20,000 fine, which will be penalised by six-month rigorous imprisonment in case of non-payment.