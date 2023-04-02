    বাংলা

    9 to die for killing brothers in Meherpur a decade ago

    The convicts are from Kazipur village in Gangni Upazila

    Meherpur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 April 2023, 09:32 AM
    Updated : 2 April 2023, 09:32 AM

    A Meherpur court has sentenced nine people to death for killing two brothers in Gangni Upazila in 2012.

    Additional District and Sessions Judge Ripoti Kumar Biswas delivered the verdict on Sunday, said public prosecutor Kazi Shahid.

    The death-row convicts are Halim, son of Kiyamat Ali, Atibar, son of Asel Halsan, Jalal Uddin, son of Abdul Jalil, Shariful Islam, son of Nazir Ali, Sharif Uddin, son of Dabir Uddin, Nabir Uddin’s son Dabir Uddin, Azizul, son of Aful Uddin, Farid Hossain, son of late Dabir Uddin, and Moni, son of Munsar.

    They are all residents of Kazipur village in Gangni Upazila.

    Shahid said brothers Rafiqul and Abuzel were hacked to death on Jun 16, 2012. Their sister Zarina Begum filed a murder case with Gangni police as the plaintiff. Sub-inspector Asaduzzaman of Gangni police worked as the investigation officer in the case.

    The court gave the verdict on Sunday afternoon after the allegations against the convicts were proven “beyond doubt” following a stretched out judicial process, which included receiving testimonies of 19 witnesses.

    The judge also slapped each of the convicts with a Tk 20,000 fine, which will be penalised by six-month rigorous imprisonment in case of non-payment.

    Happy with the sentencing, Shahid said the verdict established the “rule of law”.

    However, Kamrul Hasan, the defence lawyer, claimed they were deprived of justice and vowed to move the High Court.

    Lawyers AKM Shafiqul Alam and Ataul Hakim Laltu also argued for the convicts.

    RELATED STORIES
    Lightning strikes kill two men in Barishal
    Lightning strikes kill two men in Barishal
    The charred body of 69-year-old Shahid was found on a boat while the body of his son-in-law was stuck in a fishing net
    3 die from alcohol poisoning in Jhenaidah
    3 die from alcohol poisoning in Jhenaidah
    Both police and the local mayor confirm the reports of deaths linked to alcohol consumption
    Rohingya camp leader ‘shot and hacked to death’ in Cox’s Bazar Ukhiya
    Rohingya leader ‘shot and hacked to death’ in Ukhiya
    Dozens of assailants wearing masks took him outside at gunpoint and attacked him with a gun and sharp weapons around midnight, police say
    Four passengers die as bus rams autorickshaw in Bogura
    4 autorickshaw passengers die in Bogura crash
    Two other passengers were injured after a bus ploughed into the three-wheeler in Shajahanpur Upazila

    Opinion

    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain
    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain