2 children injured as armed Rohingya groups fight in Bangladesh refugee camp

Two children have been shot and injured in a gunfight between two armed Rohingya groups over the control of a refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar.

Umme Hafa, 11, and Abul Foyez, 8, were injured as the members of the groups fought at Balukhali camp in Ukhiya on Wednesday afternoon, said Ukhiya Police Station chief Sheikh Mohammad Ali.

They were rushed to the Médecins Sans Frontières hospital in the camp and then transferred to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital.