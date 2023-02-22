    বাংলা

    2 children injured as armed Rohingya groups fight in Bangladesh refugee camp

    The armed groups fight for control of the camp in Cox’s Bazar

    Cox’s Bazar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 22 Feb 2023, 01:29 PM
    Updated : 22 Feb 2023, 01:29 PM

    Two children have been shot and injured in a gunfight between two armed Rohingya groups over the control of a refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar.

    Umme Hafa, 11, and Abul Foyez, 8, were injured as the members of the groups fought at Balukhali camp in Ukhiya on Wednesday afternoon, said Ukhiya Police Station chief Sheikh Mohammad Ali.

    They were rushed to the Médecins Sans Frontières hospital in the camp and then transferred to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital.

    The groups involved in the fight were Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army or ARSA and Rohingya Solidarity Organisation or RSO, Sheikh Ali said, citing refugees.

    The terrorists fled after the Armed Police Battalion and Ukhiya Police Station personnel reached the scene, he said.

    “The situation is calm now. Police have launched an operation to identify and arrest those involved in the gunfight.”

