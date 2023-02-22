2 children injured as armed Rohingya groups fight in Bangladesh refugee camp

Two children have been shot and injured in a gunfight between two armed Rohingya groups over the control of a refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar.
Umme Hafa, 11, and Abul Foyez, 8, were injured as the members of the groups fought at Balukhali camp in Ukhiya on Wednesday afternoon, said Ukhiya Police Station chief Sheikh Mohammad Ali.
They were rushed to the Médecins Sans Frontières hospital in the camp and then transferred to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital.
The groups involved in the fight were Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army or ARSA and Rohingya Solidarity Organisation or RSO, Sheikh Ali said, citing refugees.
The terrorists fled after the Armed Police Battalion and Ukhiya Police Station personnel reached the scene, he said.
“The situation is calm now. Police have launched an operation to identify and arrest those involved in the gunfight.”