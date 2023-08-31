Banani and Mohakhali ramps are not opening on Dhaka Elevated Expressway now

Thirteen of the 15 ramps on the Dhaka Elevated Expressway will open to traffic on Sunday, as its airport-Farmgate section is set to be inaugurated on Saturday.

Two ramps at Banani and Mohakhali will remain closed since their construction is still in progress, according to Project Director Md Shakhawat Aktar.

A 12-km section of the expressway linking Shahjalal International Airport (Kawla) to Tejgaon is complete and set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sept 2. It will open to the general public on Sept 3.

This section of the expressway is 22.5 kilometres long, including the 11.5-kilometre main route and 15 ramps.

From Tejgaon to Mohakhali, a smoothly paved ramp descends near the Metropolitan Medical Centre Limited, where workers are still busy.



Descending through this ramp from the expressway will provide easy access to Mohakhali, Amtali, Gulshan-1, and Jahangir Gate.