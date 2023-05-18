Fire hydrants will be placed in all slums and marketplaces, says Mayor Atiqul

Authorities will equip all slums and marketplaces in Dhaka North with hydrants to ease the impact of fires breaking out, said Mayor Atiqul Islam.

“The slums often catch fire. All settlements must have fire hydrants. Fire drills must also be carried out with people acting as volunteers in cases of fire,” Atiqul said at the inauguration of fire hydrants at the Mohakhali Sattola slum on Thursday.

The Sattola slum had lacked fire safety measures, he said, recalling his visit to the site after a blaze in June 2021.

Steps were being taken to train the residents of the slum in firefighting, Atiqul said.