Air India has options to buy 370 more jets after mammoth order: exec

The firm order comprises 220 Boeing planes and 250 Airbus aircraft, while the options can be converted to firm orders at a later date.

Aggarwal also said Air India had signed long-term engine maintenance contracts with CFM International (CFM), Rolls-Royce and GE Aerospace.

The Tata Group-owned airline aims to capitalise on India's growing base of fliers and large diaspora across the world.

Aggarwal said the aspiration with this order is to connect India "non-stop" to every major city in the world and shows the "tremendous economic potential" unleashed by the privatisation of Air India.