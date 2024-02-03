Plane crashes into Florida mobile home, killing pilot, two others

A pilot and two people on the ground were killed after a small plane crashed into and demolished a mobile home in Clearwater, Florida, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Friday.

A Beechcraft Bonanza V35B, a six-seat single engine aircraft, slammed into a large mobile home park on the east side of the city at about 7:10 pm local time on Thursday, causing a fire with smoke billowing from the scene. Clearwater is a city of about 117,000 people on the Gulf Coast about 24 miles (40 km) west of Tampa.

"A mobile home doesn't withstand much in the first place, so the aircraft pretty much demolished it. The fire consumed the rest," Clearwater fire Chief Scott Ehlers said, adding that three other mobile homes were damaged.