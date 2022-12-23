Airlines scrap 2,700 US flights as winter storm disrupts holiday travel

The extreme weather coincided with the start of a holiday travel season that could be one of the busiest ever.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday that the winter storm was bringing blizzard conditions to the Midwest with major travel disruptions expected in Chicago, Detroit and Minneapolis-St Paul.

More than 1,830 US flights had been cancelled Thursday and another 900 flights for Friday were scrapped, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

So far, 23% of departing flights at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and 37% of flights at Chicago Midway were cancelled Thursday.