    Qatar Airways destinations could grow to 190: CEO

    The CEO of Qatar Airways said on Monday the Gulf carrier could increase the number of its destinations to 190 from 177 currently

    Reuters
    Published : 1 May 2023, 09:02 AM
    Updated : 1 May 2023, 09:02 AM

    The CEO of Qatar Airways said on Monday the Gulf carrier could increase the number of its destinations to 190 from 177 currently, but the increase would be dependent on aircraft deliveries.

    "It all depends when we receive further aircraft deliveries. It might turn out to be 190," Akbar Al Baker, Group CEO, told reporters at a press conference during the Arabian Travel Market conference in Dubai

