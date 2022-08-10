    বাংলা

    Travellers advised to arrive at Dhaka airport early due to congestion

    Work on a BRTA bus project in the area has narrowed the road and is leading to congestion on a regular basis, traffic police say

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 August 2022, 10:35 AM
    Updated : 10 August 2022, 10:35 AM

    Dhaka Metropolitan Police advised air passengers to arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal international Airport ahead of time.

    Some lanes on the road to the airport are currently closed to traffic due to ongoing work on the bus rapid transit BRTA project in the area, Uttara Division traffic police said in a notice on Wednesday.

    “This has led to heavy congestion on a regular basis,” the notice said. “We are requesting travellers who are travelling from the airport to leave their houses early in order to arrive on time.”

    Those travelling from Khilkhet to Uttara or to Gazipur should also head out early, the notice advised.

    Work on the project has narrowed the road and is causing significant traffic issues, Md Saiful Haque, deputy commissioner of Uttara Division traffic police said.

    Asked how long the project may interfere with traffic, the police official said: “We contacted them and they asked us to give them two months.”

    As the road has been separated into two, airport-bound passengers should to stick to the left lane after passing the Le Meridien hotel and Kaola, Saiful added.

    RELATED STORIES
    Russia starts stripping jetliners for parts as sanctions bite
    Russia starts stripping jetliners for parts as sanctions bite
    Russian-assembled Sukhoi Superjets are heavily dependent on foreign parts. An engine has already been removed from one Superjet to allow another continue flying
    Stuck Qatar Airways plane towed away from Dhaka airport runway after 40 minutes
    Stuck plane towed away from Dhaka airport runway
    The Qatar Airways pilot requested assistance after landing
    Pelosi's Taiwan visit clouds Boeing's China reset hopes
    Pelosi's Taiwan visit clouds Boeing's China reset hopes
    Boeing faces added uncertainty over crucial plane deliveries to China as the visit angers Beijing and risks stoking Sino-US trade tensions
    India's SpiceJet says all flight ops normal
    SpiceJet says all flight ops normal
    Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet said on Monday its flight operations remained normal and on schedule

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher