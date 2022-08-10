Travellers advised to arrive at Dhaka airport early due to congestion

Work on the project has narrowed the road and is causing significant traffic issues, Md Saiful Haque, deputy commissioner of Uttara Division traffic police said.

Asked how long the project may interfere with traffic, the police official said: “We contacted them and they asked us to give them two months.”

As the road has been separated into two, airport-bound passengers should to stick to the left lane after passing the Le Meridien hotel and Kaola, Saiful added.