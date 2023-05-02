Qantas picks first female CEO to lead the airline

Hudson's appointment makes her one of the few female executives leading a major company in Australia, although rival carrier Virgin Australia also has a woman CEO, Jayne Hrdlicka.

"I come with an understanding of this organisation that is very deep," Hudson told reporters in her first news conference as CEO designate.

"I think that the experience that I've had, and also recently, in helping manage through COVID, places me in a great position to look forward in terms of all of the investments that are coming with new aircraft, but also continuing to invest in our customers," she said.

Qantas Chairman Richard Goyder said Hudson's handling of the finance and treasury portfolio during the COVID crisis was outstanding, putting her ahead of almost 40 candidates globally that the airline had short-listed for the job.

Qantas shares were down 2.4% on Tuesday against a broader market decline of 0.25%.

"Vanessa has been market-facing as CFO since October 2019, which will have prepared her well for the very public role as Qantas CEO," RBC Capital Markets analyst Owen Birrell said in a note.

Hudson joined Qantas 28 years ago and has held several senior roles there, including CFO, chief customer officer and senior vice president for the Americas and New Zealand.