Dubai to showcase demand for jets under shadow of Mideast tensions

Dubai will stage its high-profile aerospace pageant next week against the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza that is pushing up demand for weapons while closing airspace and making flights longer and more expensive for some airlines.

The biennial Dubai Airshow is typically a barometer for the aviation industry and in the past has produced a frenzy of commercial deals for jet makers Airbus and Boeing. It is also an opportunity to test the mood of arms buyers.

Analysts have said the war in Gaza is likely to reinforce demand for weapons on top of a surge in the past 18 months as the United States and its allies rearm Ukraine against Russia.

Washington has vowed to supply Israel with the weaponry it needs in its fight against Hamas, which Israeli authorities say killed 1,400 people when it stormed into Israel on Oct 7. Israel's retaliatory assault on Gaza has killed more than 10,000, according to health authorities in the besieged enclave.

But Byron Callan of Capital Alpha Partners said the conflict could have a chilling effect on Mideast arms deals, with few immediate deals likely to be closed during the show.

"How much business can get done in this environment? Probably not a lot,” he said.