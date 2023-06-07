Diverted Indian jet lands in middle of Russia airspace row

Scott Kirby, CEO of United Airlines, said the US carrier had been forced to stop operating several flights to India for economic or aircraft range reasons due to the detour required.

"Its clearly a big impact to us," he said.

And with superpower tensions near Cold War levels, he sketched out a scenario remarkably similar to the incident which played out in Russia's Far East just 24 hours later.

"What's going to happen if an airline lands in Russia with some prominent US citizens on board? That is a potential crisis in the making," Kirby warned on Monday.

"I think we should solve it before the crisis happens. It may require the crisis before it gets solved but I think we should probably solve before the crisis," he said.

The disagreements put a spotlight on the strategic and geographic importance of Russia in the global aviation world as it offers the most direct flying path between the West and the East - an important factor for carriers to keep costs down.

An influential trade body with roots in the development of civil aviation after World War Two, IATA has been at the forefront of efforts to create a seamless global architecture for civil aviation.

But international reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine has exposed differences between its members over the use of Russia's air corridors.

IATA Director General Willie Walsh called for an opening up of Russian airspace.

"What we would like to see is everybody using Russian airspace. I'm clear that it's not a security or a safety issue," Walsh told Reuters.