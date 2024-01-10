Boeing CEO admits error, says mid-air blowout 'can never happen again'

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun acknowledged errors by the US planemaker as more than 170 jets remained grounded for a fourth day, telling staff the company would ensure an accident like the mid-air Alaska Airlines panel blowout "can never happen again."

The company's top planemaking official, Stan Deal, also told a somber town hall meeting at its Renton, Washington 737 factory that Boeing acknowledges "the real seriousness of the accident" as it launches checks into its quality controls and processes.

Calhoun's remarks were Boeing's first public acknowledgment of errors since a so-called door plug snapped off the fuselage of a nearly full 737 MAX 9 on Friday, leaving a gaping hole next to a miraculously empty seat.

Calhoun said he had been "shaken to the bone" by the accident, which rekindled pressure on Boeing over its troubled small plane family almost five years after a full-blown MAX safety crisis sparked by deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

"We're going to approach this, number one, acknowledging our mistake," Calhoun told employees, according to an excerpt released by Boeing. "We're going to approach it with 100% and complete transparency every step of the way."

Alaska Airlines and United Airlines, the two US carriers that use the temporarily grounded planes, have found loose parts on similar aircraft, raising fears such an incident could have happened again.